Polen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,694,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,960 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $12,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALIT. Fidelity National Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 616.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 500.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,138,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282,526 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 27,767,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,688,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Alight Price Performance

Alight stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. 7,588,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,214,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

