Polen Capital Management LLC Has $8.95 Million Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Polen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Qualys worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 54.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 353.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS traded down $5.35 on Friday, hitting $164.57. 683,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,577. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.28. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,395,445.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $191,523.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at $16,395,445.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock worth $4,103,753 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.57.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

