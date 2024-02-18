Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Endava worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endava by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Endava by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endava by 1,461.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Endava by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Endava from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Endava from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Endava Stock Down 2.2 %

DAVA traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $67.10. 116,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,369. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.26. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $82.98.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.47 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

