Polen Capital Management LLC Purchases 61,499 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,499 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

NYSE RVLV traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. 933,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,575. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 2.06. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

