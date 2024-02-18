Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 5,258 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Polen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of AppFolio worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 83,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:APPF traded down $7.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.46. The company had a trading volume of 260,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,572. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,784.59 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.67. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.58 and a twelve month high of $242.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $171.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.80 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,130,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at $14,130,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APPF shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

AppFolio Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

