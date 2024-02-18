Stratis Market Cap Hits $163.90 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $163.90 million and approximately $11.88 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,804.85 or 0.05413526 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00077778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00026139 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00014743 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00020081 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,787,272 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

