46,706 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,501 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,029,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,839,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210,198 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of PG&E by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,021,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395,396 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE PCG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,993,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,710,002. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.38.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

