Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,556,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,301,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,359,927,000 after buying an additional 205,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $994,050,000 after buying an additional 78,374 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.42.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $2.48 on Friday, reaching $370.76. 985,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,861. The stock has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $386.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.38.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 35.28%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

