NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,844 shares of the footwear maker's stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC's holdings in NIKE were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 67.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 27.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 883.4% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 98,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,590,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,410,550. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

