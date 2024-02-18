Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.800-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.
Alkermes Stock Down 1.2 %
ALKS stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.55.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alkermes will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,304,000 after buying an additional 2,288,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,621,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,553,000 after purchasing an additional 197,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,413,000 after purchasing an additional 556,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,868,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,077,000 after purchasing an additional 57,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,877 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.
