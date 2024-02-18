Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Stake Lowered by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,980 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.46. 160,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,224. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $75.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

