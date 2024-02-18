Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.500-10.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 1.7 %

NSIT stock opened at $179.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $117.99 and a 52-week high of $194.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

