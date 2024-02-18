USDX [Kava] (USDX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $278,228.74

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $98.35 million and approximately $278,228.74 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001701 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,811.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.49 or 0.00516269 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.03 or 0.00148678 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00023597 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00019923 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
USDX [Kava] Token Profile
USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.
USDX [Kava] Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.
