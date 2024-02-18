Niza Global (NIZA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.11 Million

Niza Global (NIZA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. Niza Global has a market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $692,249.40 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Niza Global has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Niza Global token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Niza Global Profile

Niza Global’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,999,999,954 with 3,523,443,272.257335 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.01625479 USD and is down -14.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $429,205.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niza Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

