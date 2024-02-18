Cosmos Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Cosmos has a market cap of $4.03 billion and $123.18 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $10.40 or 0.00020081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00077778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00026139 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000850 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 387,095,109 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

