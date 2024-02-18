494 Shares in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group stock traded down $8.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,461.50. 41,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,470. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,186.56 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,427.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1,446.39.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,412.50.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

