Qtron Investments LLC Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,166 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ING. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in ING Groep by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ING traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.32. 2,789,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.60. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

