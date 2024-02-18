Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 242.2% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 1.1 %

Newmont stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,469,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,000,034. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average of $38.13.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.