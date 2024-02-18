Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,157,000 after buying an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,509,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,984,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $1,714,247.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,094,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.24. 313,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,990. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.68 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

