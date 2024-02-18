Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,580,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,632 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,221,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,325,000 after acquiring an additional 859,666 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,778,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,301,000 after acquiring an additional 737,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 57,285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 700,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,951,000 after acquiring an additional 698,884 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.43. 2,081,423 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.78. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

