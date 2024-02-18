Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITB traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,423 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.78. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.