Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.03 Million Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 92,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,860,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,037,000 after purchasing an additional 792,059 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,086,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 31,657 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 243,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 44,329 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,719,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,077,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 577,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,236. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $34.60.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

