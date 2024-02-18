Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 321.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $1,486,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $299,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,464,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $115.50. 554,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,733. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $125.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.29.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

