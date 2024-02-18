Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Decreased by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,492,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 836,611 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 6.8% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Alphabet worth $2,570,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,852,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,846,230,000 after acquiring an additional 882,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746,989 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,865,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,674,818. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.32 and a 200 day moving average of $137.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

