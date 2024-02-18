Polen Capital Management LLC Has $1.28 Billion Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Polen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,538,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 118,140 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 3.4% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,279,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1 %

UNH traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $521.55. 2,135,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,441,625. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

