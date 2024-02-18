Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

ROP stock opened at $545.57 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $562.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $542.07 and a 200 day moving average of $515.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Raymond James increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.