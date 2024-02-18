Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock opened at $124.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,068.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.02. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

