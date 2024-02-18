Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $346,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,795 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after buying an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after buying an additional 1,133,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $163.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

