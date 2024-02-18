Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,317,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,464,925 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 10.98% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $803,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.