Fmr LLC Has $976.93 Million Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,546,205 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.28% of Sempra worth $976,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $80.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average is $71.72. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity at Sempra

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

