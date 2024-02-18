TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 2,841 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $148,700,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,153,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MKC opened at $66.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

