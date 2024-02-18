TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Takes Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $458.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $466.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $487.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FDS

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total transaction of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $322,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,021. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.