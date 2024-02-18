Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,131 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $78,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.71.

Shares of TT stock opened at $272.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.34. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $278.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,895 shares of company stock worth $1,859,452. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies



Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

