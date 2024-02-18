Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 113,947 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,146,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,947 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $59,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,976,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 80,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Dropbox by 25.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 418,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,055 shares of company stock worth $477,145 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

