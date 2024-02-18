Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 170,646 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,029,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,646 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.49% of Synchrony Financial worth $62,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $7,207,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 152,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 177,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,460 shares of company stock valued at $477,302. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SYF stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.03.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

