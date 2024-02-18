Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 34,800 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 243.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,140,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,001,411. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $59.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

