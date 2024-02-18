Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,002 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of International Money Express worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter valued at about $24,203,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,330,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 330,242 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in International Money Express by 340.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 367,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 283,818 shares during the period. Norwood Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in International Money Express by 90.5% during the third quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 531,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 252,699 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 21.0% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,366,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 237,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

