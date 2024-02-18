Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,114,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,558,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,301,000 after purchasing an additional 995,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFH stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.27. 340,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,078. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $96.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.14.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

