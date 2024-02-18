Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 243.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 618,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,207,000 after buying an additional 109,745 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 11,424 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SPLG stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,140,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,001,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $59.22.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

