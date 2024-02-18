SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 420.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after acquiring an additional 105,707 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,608 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.24. The stock had a trading volume of 414,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,028. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.91 and a 200-day moving average of $120.09.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

