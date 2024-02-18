Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $401,215,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $2.22 on Friday, reaching $289.72. 4,159,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865,387. The stock has a market cap of $280.45 billion, a PE ratio of 110.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.65 and a twelve month high of $295.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.97.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $4,316,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,476,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,171,051.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $4,316,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,476,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,171,051.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,147,872.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,423,178 shares of company stock valued at $378,261,175 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

