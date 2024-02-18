iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,325 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,204,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,060,000 after acquiring an additional 286,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 58,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 132,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 35,848 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IVLU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.45. 435,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,495. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.72.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

