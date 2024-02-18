Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,359,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,672,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
