Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.6% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after buying an additional 6,476,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after buying an additional 4,774,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,461,000 after buying an additional 2,085,944 shares during the period.

QUAL traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.96. 912,310 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.82 and a 200 day moving average of $140.99.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

