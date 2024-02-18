Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 10,548 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 5.0% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 39,245 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $725,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,070 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,180.0% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,350 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 672,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.18. 2,116,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,488,747. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.63. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

