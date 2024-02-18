Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,585 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 272.7% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

TLT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.76. The stock had a trading volume of 33,116,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,951,316. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.67.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.