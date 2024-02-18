9,281 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,140. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average is $72.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.