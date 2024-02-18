Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 22.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,714 shares of company stock valued at $20,871,781. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.3 %

LRCX stock traded up $12.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $926.03. 1,327,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,674. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $467.02 and a 1-year high of $955.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $804.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $710.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.