Pecaut & CO. Makes New Investment in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UFCS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in United Fire Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 254.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the third quarter worth about $67,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

