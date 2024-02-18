CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,589 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CX. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 76.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,688,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823,297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,312,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,534,000 after acquiring an additional 61,954 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 5.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,815,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,972,000 after purchasing an additional 832,865 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 59.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,381,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,776,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 431,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

CX stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,922,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,255,727. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

A number of brokerages have commented on CX. Barclays cut CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.37.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

